Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.77. 485,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 395,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Specifically, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,322,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,523,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the third quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,160,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

