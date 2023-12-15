Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Financial Contrast

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts $5.25 billion 2.61 $633.00 million $1.05 18.53

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts 1 2 9 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $19.68, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts 14.38% 11.01% 6.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

