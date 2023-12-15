SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $507.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $508.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

