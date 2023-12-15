Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 163.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,085,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,081,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 445.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period.

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

