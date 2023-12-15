Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 63.6% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 712,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

