Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STRT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security
Strattec Security Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of STRT stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
