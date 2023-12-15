Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 15% After Insider Buying Activity

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was up 15% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 1,175,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,794,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Specifically, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,001,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,617. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

