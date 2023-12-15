Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 105,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 15,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Swire Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.