Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 17,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 162,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

