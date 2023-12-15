Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 318501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 6.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.