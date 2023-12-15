Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 318501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
