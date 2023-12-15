Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.80 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

