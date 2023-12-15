Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 839 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $807.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $807.60. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.68.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

