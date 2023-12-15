Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 1,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08.
