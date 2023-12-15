The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading 2.4% Higher

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.84). 858,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 469,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.80 ($1.79).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of £757.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2,088.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.88.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

