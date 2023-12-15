The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.