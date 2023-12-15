Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Review

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.43% 40.56% 13.85% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 4.54 $2.79 billion $10.79 21.56 Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 4.92 $3.53 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NXP Semiconductors and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 10 9 0 2.40 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 1 3.00

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $223.48, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Tokyo Electron on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

