Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TCL.A opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The firm has a market cap of C$943.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.48. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.99.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

