Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

