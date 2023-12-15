U.S. Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

