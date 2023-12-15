USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.21 and traded as high as $24.20. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 714,397 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $463,948.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,225,781 shares in the company, valued at $53,552,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $463,948.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,225,781 shares in the company, valued at $53,552,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,259.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.