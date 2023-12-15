Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Valeo Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.60.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.10 million.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

