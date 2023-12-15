Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $235.74 and last traded at $235.84. 830,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,003,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.23.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.