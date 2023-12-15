Vestor Capital LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

