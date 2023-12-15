Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

