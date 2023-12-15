Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 238.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,785,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

