Vestor Capital LLC Has $106,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

