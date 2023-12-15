Vestor Capital LLC Has $116,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,612 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

