Vestor Capital LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 264.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.
Autodesk Price Performance
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
