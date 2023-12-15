Vestor Capital LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 264.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $240.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.