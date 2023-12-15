Vestor Capital LLC Has $75,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,870. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

