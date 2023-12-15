Vestor Capital LLC Invests $168,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

