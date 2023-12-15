Vestor Capital LLC Invests $53,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.