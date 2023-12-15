Vestor Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DFS opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

