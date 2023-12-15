Vestor Capital LLC Invests $98,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

