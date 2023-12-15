Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $162.31 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

