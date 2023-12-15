Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 133.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $229.22. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.