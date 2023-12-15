Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

