Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

