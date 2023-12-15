Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,104,552. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $131.11 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.