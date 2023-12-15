Vestor Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,898,000 after purchasing an additional 376,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $227.04 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

