Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

