Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $876.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $879.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

