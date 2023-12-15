Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 102.0% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,662.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $5,064,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.