Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.