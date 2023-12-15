Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 331,060 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

