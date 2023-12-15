Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

