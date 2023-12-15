Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Westlake at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 155.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $139.77 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.