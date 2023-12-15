Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 470,190 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

