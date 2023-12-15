Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $12.71 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

