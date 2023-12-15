Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $13.58 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 590,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Marathon Oil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.