Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $14.18 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $383.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.40. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.32.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
