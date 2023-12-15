Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $14.18 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $383.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.40. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.32.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

