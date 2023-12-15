Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $6.39 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

AMGN opened at $276.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

